Waters, Warren back probe of hedge funds’ role in GameStop

House Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters scheduled a hearing for Feb. 18 to examine the role hedge funds played in the GameStop stock trading frenzy, joining Sen. Elizabeth Warren in seeking to determine whether U.S. capital markets are being manipulated.

The House committee will examine the heightened trading activity around shares of the GameStop, a Texas-based video game retail chain, which skyrocketed 1,700 percent in January, driven by retail investors organizing online to target stocks shorted by hedge funds. Waters, D-Calif., announced the hearing agenda Monday.

“We must deal with the hedge funds whose unethical conduct directly led to the recent market volatility and we must examine the market in general and how it has been manipulated by hedge funds and their financial partners to benefit themselves while others pay the price,” Waters said in a statement.

She and other members of the committee have said they want to examine how short selling by hedge funds contributed to the frenzy. The practice allows investors to bet the price of a stock will drop by selling borrowed shares, then buying them back later at a lower price and returning them, pocketing the price difference. If share prices rise instead, the investors can get caught in a "short squeeze" and suffer enormous losses.

Waters also said the committee should investigate the impact of online trading platforms that temporarily suspended customers’ purchases of GameStop, citing volatility and rising margin costs.