Vilsack gets Senate Agriculture backing to return to USDA

Tom Vilsack told senators that if confirmed as Agriculture secretary he would champion biofuels as a climate tool for the Biden administration and pursue policies to aid small farmers.

The Senate Agriculture Committee recommended by voice vote Tuesday that Vilsack be confirmed. The vote came after Vilsack, who was Agriculture secretary for eight years under President Barack Obama, testified virtually to the panel.

Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and John Boozman, R-Ark., said they didn't know when the nomination would go to the Senate floor. The two senators shared responsibility for running the hearing because the Senate has not approved its power-sharing agreement that would set committee ratios, chairmen and ranking members.

During the hearing, Vilsack said he sees a role for ethanol as a transportation fuel as the nation transitions to electric vehicles.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, questioned the Biden administration’s executive order calling for the federal government’s car fleet to add electric vehicles as a threat to corn-based ethanol, a top product in the state and the Midwest. Ernst said the administration seemed to be setting up a choice between E85-fueled Ford F-150 trucks and Tesla electric trucks.