Senate Democrats still without committee control as power-sharing talks drag on

The Senate is still operating in a fraught liminal space, in which Democrats have control of the chamber but Republicans retain power over committees. Negotiations between Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are dragging on a month into the 117th Congress, and complicating Cabinet confirmations.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said Monday night he thought an organizing resolution might clear the floor the following day. And a few Republicans thought that was the plan Tuesday morning. But it never materialized.

“We’re making progress, and we’re getting close,” Schumer told reporters Tuesday, not providing a timeline for when the Senate might act.

One signal that a deal may actually be close was Schumer’s announcement Tuesday afternoon of committee assignments for the Democratic Conference.

Among the highlights of those assignments: The two Georgia freshmen whose tandem wins tipped the chamber toward Democratic control were assigned to key panels: Jon Ossoff to Judiciary and Raphael Warnock to Agriculture.