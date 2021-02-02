Senate confirms Alejandro Mayorkas as first Latino Homeland Security secretary

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Alejandro Mayorkas to become Homeland Security secretary, making him the first Latino and immigrant to oversee the third-largest government department.

The Cuban-born former federal prosecutor was confirmed on a 56-43 vote, with six Republicans joining 50 Democrats in voting for him.

Mayorkas will inherit a department that has been fraught with constant leadership turnover under the previous Trump administration. He will be the first Senate-confirmed secretary at the department since April 2019, when Kirstjen Nielsen was forced to resign from her post. The position has since been held by a series of acting secretaries.

Mayorkas also will take over the department as the nation continues to recover from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, as well as other domestic terror and cybersecurity threats. In addition to including three federal immigration agencies — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; Customs and Border Protection; and Immigration and Customs Enforcement — Homeland Security also oversees the Transportation Security Agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and other agencies.

Earlier Tuesday, the White House announced plans for Mayorkas, once sworn in, to begin work on reviewing several Trump-era immigration policies. Among them is the so-called “Remain in Mexico” policy that has forced more than 60,000 asylum seekers to wait out their U.S. court cases in Mexico.