Senate ready to start countdown to budget ‘vote-a-rama’

The Senate will cast a procedural vote Tuesday afternoon to start debate on its shell budget blueprint for the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced on the floor.

The motion requires a simple majority vote to proceed to the budget resolution, which Democrats may have locked up with the return of Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., from quarantine after exposure to an individual with COVID-19.

In a statement Tuesday, a key centrist Democrat made clear he'd vote to move ahead with the budget plan. But West Virginia's Joe Manchin III also served notice that "our focus must be targeted on the COVID-19 crisis and Americans who have been most impacted by the pandemic."

Manchin's words, which he said he also shared with President Joe Biden, were a warning to Democrats not to load up the package with unrelated measures. "I will only support proposals that will get us through and end the pain of this pandemic," Manchin said.

And he said he opposes a provision of the plan, and a key priority for incoming Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, that would raise the federal minimum wage to $15. “No I’m not” in favor, Manchin said about raising the wage to $15. “I’m supporting basically having something that’s responsible and reasonable. In my state that would be $11.”