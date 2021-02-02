Elizabeth Warren joining the Finance Committee, extending her reach on tax, health policy

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren landing a coveted seat on the Finance Committee headlined the announcement of new committee assignments for Senate Democrats Tuesday.

Warren, who ran for president in 2020 and is known for her aggressive oversight of Wall Street and financial institutions, will remain a member of the Banking Committee.

"I look forward to being a progressive voice at the table to secure meaningful relief and lasting economic security for struggling families, including as an aggressive advocate for accomplishing much of our agenda through the budget reconciliation process," Warren said in a statement.

She said she'd be advocating for one of her long-term policy goals: "a wealth tax on fortunes over $50 million to fund needed investments for working families."

The Finance Committee has broad reach into health care, tax and trade policy. Combining the two committees, she will have a key voice in a broad range of Treasury Department policies.