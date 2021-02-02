Anti-conservative bias claims don’t hold up, new research says

The decision by Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites to ban former President Donald Trump in the wake of last month’s riot at the Capitol by a mob of his supporters has renewed claims that the country’s largest technology firms are biased against conservatives.

But a report published Monday refutes those claims with evidence showing that conservative users often generate more engagement than posts by liberal or nonpartisan users.

In fact, claims of anti-conservative bias are themselves a form of online disinformation that Republicans have sought to wield to turn their supporters against Big Tech, according to researchers at the Center for Business and Human Rights at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

“The deception whips up part of the conservative base, much of which already bitterly distrusts the mainstream media,” wrote the report’s author, Paul M. Barrett. “To call the bias claim disinformation does not, of course, rule out that millions of everyday people sincerely believe it.”

Conservatives have leaned heavily on the assertion of bias since Trump was booted from mainstream social media for violating policies against the incitement of violence. After Twitter blocked his personal account, Trump used the official @POTUS handle to accuse the company of coordinating with “Democrats and Radical Left to silence me— and YOU.”