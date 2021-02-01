Vilsack meets Agriculture panel with clear return path to USDA

Tom Vilsack will face the Senate Agriculture Committee Tuesday as a nominee for a job he knows well after eight years as Agriculture secretary during President Barack Obama’s two terms.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., in line to become chairwoman of the committee, said she anticipates few problems for Vilsack at his nomination hearing that is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. His appearance comes after the Biden administration apparently softened resistance from some Black farm groups critical of the nominee.

“People know him and trust him,” Stabenow told reporters in a Jan. 28 call. “He certainly has broad, deep and wide knowledge of all aspects of agriculture and probably one of our top advocates for rural communities in the country.”

Stabenow and Sen. John Boozman, the Arkansas Republican in line to become ranking member, said the committee would vote on Vilsack's nomination at some point Tuesday after the hearing ends.

She said she wants Vilsack to lay out his agenda and priorities, but she told reporters last week that the former Cabinet official is assembling a good team that includes one of her committee staff members, Mike Schmidt, as a senior adviser in the office of the undersecretary for farm production and conservation.