A winter storm coated the Washington area with snow on Sunday — with 1.5 inches reported at the Capitol, according to the Washington Post. While not the 4-8 inches forecast, it was a lot more than the 0.6 inches reported for all of 2020.

Roll Call photojournalists captured some of the snow celebrations:

The Washington DC Snowball Fight Association organized a battle on the National Mall on Sunday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Capitol workers clear snow from the East Front of the Capitol. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Two people roll snowballs at the base of the Washington Monument. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Snow falls at the Lincoln Memorial on Sunday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)