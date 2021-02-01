Democratic support for removing Greene from committees, House grows

Democratic support for a resolution to expel Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House is growing.

There are 61 Democratic co-sponsors on Rep. Jimmy Gomez’s resolution to remove Greene from Congress, according to Eric Harris, a spokesman for the California Democrat. Gomez hopes to introduce the resolution this week, possibly as early as Tuesday.

Additionally, Florida Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s office on Monday afternoon circulated a resolution to remove Greene from her House committee assignments, on Education and Labor and on Budget. That resolution will be considered by the House Rules Committee on Wednesday, clearing its path for floor consideration and likely passage.

“It should not be left to the whims of the Republican Party — Congress must act to ensure she is removed from her committee assignments,” Wasserman Schultz said in a letter to colleagues. She says her resolution has about 20 co-sponsors.

Greene has embraced violence against members of Congress, including when she liked a comment on Facebook in 2019 that said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove Nancy Pelosi from the speakership. She also has supported QAnon conspiracy theories and denigrated a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor in a video.