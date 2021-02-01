Conspiracy or chaos: Two ways of seeing history from Errol Morris

Errol Morris spent his career as a documentary filmmaker telling unusual stories — about the rhythms of a small town in Florida; or Stephen Hawking’s theories of the big bang; or even how defense secretaries Robert McNamara and Donald Rumsfeld view their roles in political history.

His latest movie, “My Psychedelic Love Story,” is about Joanna Harcourt Smith, the onetime lover of Timothy Leary, the Harvard psychology professor who became an advocate of the use of psychedelic drugs. Leary was one of the key figures of the 1960s and 1970s counterculture, earning him a spot as Public Enemy No. 1 in President Richard Nixon’s war on drugs.

Smith was a young European jetsetter who hooked up with Leary when he was on the run after escaping prison, and later she became a fierce defender of him when he was captured and sent back. After Leary did an about-face on the use of drugs to avoid more-severe punishment from federal authorities, Smith was a focus of ire from many of Leary’s old pals, who openly posited she was a federal mole sent to set him up.

“My Psychedelic Love Story” allows her to openly question her own role in those events; whether she was a free actor or a pawn of government forces; and much much more. Morris recently joined CQ Roll Call’s Political Theater podcast to talk about it. An edited transcript:

Q: It’s hard to describe how bizarre a story this is. How do you think it fits into what we’re going through right now?