Cardenas previews COVID-19 package to address racial inequities

Growing up as the youngest of 11 children in an immigrant family, Rep. Tony Cárdenas often didn’t have access to health care services.

Now, the California Democrat is calling for a wide-ranging legislative package to address concerns about equity and mental health heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The $1 billion, nine-bill package, shared first exclusively with CQ Roll Call, aims to capitalize on Democratic control of both chambers and the White House.

“What’s happened is like when the tide goes out. All of a sudden you see the bottom of the ocean floor, right, and you start to see what’s down there. But the people who live in these communities, we knew about these disparities,” he said. “I’ve experienced those disparities myself.”

Cárdenas, who sits on the Energy and Commerce Committee, outlined three policy areas that form the basis of several bills that focus on addressing minority inequalities exacerbated by the pandemic. He plans to formally introduce the bills in the House soon and feels confident that they will have the support of Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., and Health Subcommittee Chairwoman Anna G. Eshoo, D-Calif.

“So far, I haven’t had any resistance that tells me that it’s not going to be able to be done,” he said.