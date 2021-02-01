Biden administration asks Supreme Court to pause two Trump-era immigration cases

The Biden administration on Monday asked the Supreme Court to halt work in two cases related to the previous administration’s contentious U.S.-Mexico border policies, the first major legal fallout from expected swings in government policies after the 2020 presidential election.

Both cases — one that challenges how the Trump administration transferred $2.5 billion in Defense Department funds to build a border wall, and another that challenges a 2018 policy that keeps immigrants who illegally cross the border in Mexico while their removal proceedings are pending — are set for oral argument before the justices in the coming weeks.

But President Joe Biden's administration ordered a halt to both of those policies since his Jan. 20 inauguration, and his administration asked the Supreme Court to take the cases off the schedule and pause further filing deadlines.

In the case about the border wall set for oral argument Feb. 22, Biden also ordered an assessment of the legality of the funding and contracting for the wall, acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in a motion filed Monday.

“It would therefore be appropriate for the Court to hold further proceedings in this case in abeyance to allow for the completion of the process that the President has directed,” Prelogar wrote.