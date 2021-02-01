After the filibuster fight, obstacles remain for progressives

ANALYSIS — When Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell relented from his demand that the new Democratic majority agree to preserve the filibuster on Jan. 25, it gave hope to Democrats who want Congress to reshape America along progressive lines. But the dynamics of the Senate still make the sort of transformative agenda they’d like to see unlikely.

Progressives hope that this Congress, the first one with Democrats fully in control since 2010, can finally pass laws to curtail climate change, racial injustice and gun violence, and also take steps to establish a stable liberal regime by adding Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico as states and new justices on the Supreme Court.

The new Senate majority leader, Charles E. Schumer, has fed this desire. “We’re all energized by the opportunities that are ahead with the new Senate majority. Our entire caucus agrees: We must have big, strong, bold action,” he said on Jan. 26, echoing a theme he’s stressed since before Election Day.

But progressive dreams are still far from fulfillment and, a month into its new term, the Senate is approaching a crucial intersection. In one direction is more bipartisan cooperation than it’s seen in years; in the other, continued partisan gridlock. If there’s a road to the sort of legislation progressives want, it’s not yet in sight.

For starters, Schumer has not ended the filibuster. McConnell’s pullback means Schumer retained the ability to try to end it. But two Democratic senators, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin III and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, have pledged to retain it, while others, including President Joe Biden, are only a bit less adamant about keeping the 60-vote threshold for most Senate legislation.