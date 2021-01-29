Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine less effective than others but offers one-shot solution

An unapproved Johnson & Johnson vaccine is highly effective at preventing severe COVID-19 cases, the company and top government scientists announced Friday, lifting hopes that more vaccines could soon be on the way.

The vaccine was found to be 66 effective at preventing moderate and severe cases in a randomized placebo-controlled clinical trial of 45,000 participants, and 72 percent effective among U.S. participants. The vaccine was shown to be 85 percent effective at preventing severe cases. No COVID-19 deaths occurred among people who received the vaccine, while five people who received the placebo died of COVID-19.

"If this had occurred in the absence of a prior announcement and implementation of vaccines that are 95 and 94 effective, you would say, 'This is an absolutely spectacular result.' And in fact it is extraordinarily important," said National Institutes of Health senior official Anthony Fauci.

The company is expected to file an application for an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration within days. If the FDA is satisfied with the data, the vaccine could help smooth out bottlenecks in the labored vaccine rollout across the U.S.

Unlike two previously authorized vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which are at least 95 percent and 94 percent effective, respectively, but require two doses, the Johnson & Johnson product only requires one shot to achieve immunity and can be stored for months at refrigerator temperatures rather than the colder requirements of the other vaccines.