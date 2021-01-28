Winning wasn’t everything for Krishnamoorthi. Then along came Obama

When Raja Krishnamoorthi first bumped elbows with a future president in 1998, he wasn’t looking for a winner.

In fact, he had a pretty solid record of volunteering for candidates who lost, so the idea of supporting a long-shot bid for Congress didn’t faze him.

Barack Obama lost that first messy House primary, set his sights even higher, and the rest is history. But for the law student who helped set his policy agenda, those days are still fresh in his mind.

Now a third-term congressman himself, Krishnamoorthi remembers basement meetings and attic huddles with a candidate who was “about as different from the mainstream politician as they come.” That inspired him.

“I didn’t know how people would view someone like myself running for office,” the Illinois Democrat told CQ Roll Call in 2017, when he first came to Congress. “I have an interesting name, as you can tell. There are 18 letters in there, in case you were wondering.”