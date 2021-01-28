Senate GOP questions Biden’s HUD pick over past insults

President Joe Biden’s pick to run the Housing and Urban Development Department faced a few tough questions from Republicans at her Senate Banking Committee hearing Thursday, but Rep. Marcia L. Fudge seems poised for a quick confirmation.

The Ohio Democrat was formally introduced to the committee by both of her state's senators: Sherrod Brown, the Democrat who is set to take over the chairmanship once the Senate reaches a power-sharing agreement, and Rob Portman, a Republican.

Portman, who recently announced he would not run for reelection in 2022, spoke glowingly about Fudge.

“I’m here just to say that I’m proud that you’re choosing to step up. You’re a friend of mine, we’ve worked together,” he said. “You do have a distinguished career and have worked on housing policy throughout your entire public policy career.”

Portman said, approvingly, that Fudge would focus on the affordable housing crisis, which predated the COVID-19 outbreak, and the eviction crisis that the pandemic has exacerbated.