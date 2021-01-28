‘Like the tap-dancing cat’: Capitol Steps played the Hill for laughs

In a month when Capitol Hill was at its dramatic peak — insurrection, impeachment, inauguration — the group that had poked fun at Washington politics for 39 years announced it was shutting down and saying goodbye.

Four decades is a long stretch of political history to satirize and survive. The Capitol Steps did it as a bipartisan group, and with roots as congressional staffers.

The comedy sketch and musical group originated at a Christmas party in 1981, when staffers working for Illinois Republican Sen. Charles Percy wrote songs to perform. As word spread about their show, they put on more performances, until about four years in they got an offer to bring a show to the Omni Shoreham Hotel.

That’s when the performers decided to make it official, recording albums and selling tickets, said Elaina Newport, who was part of the original Christmas party crew and stayed with the group until it closed up shop.

When the group was still in its early stages, it expanded across the aisle. “We started adding some Democrats and some House members. We said maybe this is a little safer, we’ll spread the blame around,” she said.