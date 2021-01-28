Klobuchar, incoming antitrust chair, eager to take on Big Tech

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the Minnesota Democrat set to take control of the Judiciary subcommittee tasked with ensuring competition in the online marketplace, said she is eager to advance antitrust legislation to address the power amassed by large technology firms.

“With a new administration, new leadership at the antitrust agencies, and Democratic majorities in the Senate and the House, we’re well positioned to make competition policy a priority for the first time in decades,” Klobuchar said in a keynote address at the annual State of the Net Conference on Wednesday.

Klobuchar said current antitrust laws are inadequate for regulating companies like Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google.

“While we've seen this enormous change in our economy, we really are not as sophisticated as the companies that we should be regulating,” she said. “We need to start by working to strengthen antitrust enforcement and making it more effective.”