“House Republicans have appointed someone to this Committee who has publicly endorsed violence against elected officials,” Scott said in a statement. “House Republicans made this appointment and Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy must explain how someone with this background represents the Republican party on education issues.”

A resolution for expulsion, censure or reprimand usually goes through the House Ethics Committee, but it doesn’t need to. Such resolutions can be called up by the sponsor of the resolution without going through committee. If the matter affects the integrity of the House or the conduct of a member, it is a privileged question, meaning those should have precedence over all questions except for motions to adjourn.

California Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez announced Wednesday that he plans to introduce a resolution to expel Greene from the chamber.

“Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government, and it is with their safety in mind, as well as the security of institutions and public servants across our country, that I call on my House colleagues to support my resolution to immediately remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from this legislative body,” Gomez said in a statement.

Expulsion of members is very rare and requires a two-thirds majority. Twenty total members of Congress, 15 senators and five House members, have been expelled from their seats, according to a Congressional Research Service report from 2018.