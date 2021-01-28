Garland moves down path to attorney general confirmation hearing

Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's pick for attorney general, has updated his professional history: He picked up an honorary degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 2018; his seven-year stint as the chief judge of the federal appeals court in Washington ended in 2020; he now has tutored elementary students for 21 years.

By and large, the Garland who gave the Senate Judiciary Committee paperwork on Thursday for his bid to run the Justice Department is the same widely respected lawyer who Senate Republicans blocked from even getting a hearing to be a Supreme Court justice five years ago.

The committee’s questionnaire for the attorney general spot is slightly different than for Supreme Court justice, but the process is expected to be totally different and Garland appears on track to get a hearing and win confirmation this time around.

In 2016, Garland’s much-heralded career was overshadowed politically when President Barack Obama nominated him to the Supreme Court and Senate Republicans cited the upcoming presidential election to block his confirmation for more than eight months without holding a hearing.

This time, incoming committee chairman Sen. Richard J. Durbin has said a confirmation hearing will be announced as soon as this week for a spot known as the nation’s top law enforcement official.