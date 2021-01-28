Biden to change health coverage, women’s health funding policies

The Biden administration announced two wide-ranging health care executive actions on Thursday — one expanding access to reproductive health care and another supporting enrollment in the individual insurance market and Medicaid.

The two actions would instruct the Department of Health and Human Services to reconsider existing Trump administration policies.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the orders early Thursday afternoon.

The first order would focus on the 2010 health care law, and would direct HHS to open a special enrollment period on HealthCare.gov for individuals to enroll in insurance coverage from Feb. 15, 2021 through May 15, 2021.

National open enrollment ended Dec. 15, 2020, but the White House says the new period is necessary because millions of unenrolled Americans are eligible for federal assistance. The White House has not yet provided projections on how many would benefit or what the marketing and outreach budget would be.