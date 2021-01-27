Pushback on Capitol Police chief testimony continues

Corrected, 6:38 p.m. | The Capitol Police officers’ union and the Architect of the Capitol are rebutting and clarifying aspects of acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda D. Pittman’s testimony this week before the House Appropriations Committee, casting more doubt on the department’s leadership.

Pittman on Tuesday told lawmakers that she was sorry on behalf of the Capitol Police for its failure to adequately prepare for the Jan. 6 insurrection despite having advance knowledge that extremist groups were bringing weapons to the capital city with the goal of targeting Congress.

She also told congressional appropriators that she called for a lockdown as the pro-Trump mob grew closer to breaching the Capitol and that former Chief Steven Sund asked the Capitol Police Board on Jan. 4 to declare a state of emergency and authorize a request for National Guard support, but that request was denied by the board.

The head of the Capitol Police officers’ union, Gus Papathanasiou, said Inspector Thomas Loyd was the one who initially ordered the Capitol lockdown and that Pittman’s order came later.

“Acting Chief Pittman stated that she ordered the lockdown,” Papathanasiou said in a statement. “To be clear, it was actually Inspector Loyd who initially ordered the Capitol lockdown approximately 1 hour prior to Chief Pittman’s order. That was the only time that day I heard Acting Chief Pittman on the radio.”