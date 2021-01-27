Note to Joe Biden: Unity is more than just words

There has been a lot of talk about unity in the days leading up to the inauguration and since. President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the talking heads on cable, and many Republican leaders have urged unity in this bitterly divided country, asking for people to come together and put aside their differences in an effort to find common ground.

In this first week of a new Congress and a new presidency, there have been flickers of hope for those who yearn for the country to “bind its wounds,” put aside malicious partisan rancor and “strive to finish our work.” Most notably, Democrats Joe Manchin III and Kyrsten Sinema deserve praise for standing firm against calls to end the Senate filibuster and, with it, the minority party’s voice in the chamber.

Both understand that doing away with a tradition that has served the Senate and the country well would only add to the bitterness we see clouding the judgment of partisans on both sides. This builds on the efforts of Sens. Susan Collins and Chris Coons in 2017 to protect the filibuster. Their courage — bucking either base isn’t easy — gave leaders Mitch McConnell and Schumer a path forward to a power-sharing agreement for governing over the next two years. Let’s hope it holds through the legislative battles ahead.

That’s what America wants. More unity. Less division. More attention paid to the nearly 60 percent of voters who are not part of either party’s base and hold more centrist views. But recent history shows us that presidents tend to cater to their party’s base, especially in the first year.