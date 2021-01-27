Lawmakers probe Russian support for US extremists

The lie-fueled violence that erupted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was made in the USA. But members of Congress are increasingly concerned there may be a foreign source of support for such extremism: Russia.

Moscow’s support clearly takes the form of Russian government-backed online fomenting of America’s political divisions. Beyond that, U.S. law enforcement officials have tracked isolated indications of direct cooperation, such as training, between Russian extremists and Americans. While there is apparently no public proof of direct Russian government involvement in any of this or of Russian ties to groups that attacked the Capitol, many experts have nonetheless concluded that the Kremlin is at least tolerating Russian ultranationalists, including their direct support for U.S. groups.

Amid these fragmentary signs, U.S. lawmakers have said in recent weeks that they want to know more about Moscow’s influence over the rising tide of extremism in the United States.

Senators from both parties raised these concerns at the Jan. 19 Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing for Avril Haines, the new director of national intelligence. Texas Republican John Cornyn, for one, said at the hearing that he is requesting an FBI briefing on any foreign support for the Jan. 6 riot.

What’s more, the newly enacted defense authorization law , or NDAA, requires Haines and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in coordination with other federal agencies, to report to Congress this year on the extent and kind of “Russian Federation support of foreign racially and ethnically motivated violent extremist groups and networks” in the United States and other countries. The report must be at least partly unclassified.