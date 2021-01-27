Biden officials try to confront virus mutations, seek more aid

Vaccine distribution challenges and virus mutations that could accelerate the spread of COVID-19 are two of the main issues facing the country as states work to get shots in arms, Biden administration health officials told reporters Wednesday.

If the country continues on its current trajectory, the United States will report between 479,000 and 514,000 total COVID-19 deaths by Feb. 20, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said.

Although the Biden administration promised Tuesday to increase states’ vaccine supply by 16 percent and said it would have 600 million doses available by the end of this summer, health officials warned that shots delivered does not necessarily correlate to shots in arms. Americans should be prepared to wait several months before getting inoculated, as distribution problems could slow the process, officials warned.

Meanwhile, the nation faces growing risks as the new variants of the coronavirus mutate rapidly.

The National Institutes of Health and the CDC are trying to stay ahead of the mutations by monitoring strains from the United Kingdom and South Africa, but Biden administration officials said the agencies need more support from Congress.