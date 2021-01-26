Waters shakes up House Financial Services subcommittee chairs

House Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters announced her leadership team Tuesday, reshuffling assignments and naming two new subcommittee chairmen.

Jim Himes of Connecticut and Ed Perlmutter of Colorado will head the National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy Subcommittee and the Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions Subcommittee, respectively. Himes is replacing Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, D-Mo., who will now take over the Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development, and Insurance. That chair was vacated by Cleaver’s fellow Missourian, former Rep. William Lacy Clay, who lost his primary last year to Rep. Cori Bush.

Perlmutter is taking the reins from New York Rep. Gregory W. Meeks, who took the gavel of the House Foreign Affairs Committee this year following former Rep. Elliot Engel’s primary loss to Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.

Rep. Brad Sherman of California will retain his chairmanship of the Investor Protection, Entrepreneurship and Capital Markets Subcommittee, Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio will keep her Diversity and Inclusion Subcommittee gavel, and Rep. Al Green of Texas will remain chairman of the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee.

Waters, D-Calif., has not yet said who will lead two task forces the committee created last Congress, one on fintech and the other on artificial intelligence, or even if she will keep them.