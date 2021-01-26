Senate panel advances Mayorkas bid to lead Homeland Security

A Senate committee on Tuesday advanced Alejandro Mayorkas' nomination to lead the Homeland Security Department to a full chamber vote, setting in motion the confirmation of the first Latino and immigrant to oversee the department.

“Our nation is facing historic security challenges right now, from the recent attack on our capital, two major cyber breaches of our federal agencies, and a pandemic that continues to take the lives of thousands of Americans every day. These are serious challenges, and we need steady, qualified and experienced leaders at DHS,” said Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat and likely incoming chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Mayorkas’ nomination was approved, 7-4, with support from all committee Democrats and two Republicans: Rob Portman of Ohio, the incoming ranking member, and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah.

Portman stressed the need for a confirmed Homeland Security secretary in place to handle multiple potential threats to the nation.

“We've got the massive cyber security attack that we aren't talking about much because it seems like everything else has become more important, but that probably is the most significant national security threat we've had in this country in years,” Portman said.