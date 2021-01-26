Legal issues are political in Trump impeachment trial

The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump raises legal questions that have no definitive answers — and that means senators will ultimately have to settle the issues for themselves.

The impeachment over Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol has prompted debate: Can the Senate hold an impeachment trial for a former president for actions taken while in office? Do the articles of impeachment have to include a crime? Does the chief justice of the United States preside over the trial? Can a former president be barred from holding office again?

Those issues will likely play a decisive role in the impeachment trial, scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 8. Some senators will lean on them to explain their vote on whether to convict Trump on the impeachment charge of incitement of insurrection, and maybe on whether to disqualify him from ever holding office again.

But there is no set of instructions or requirements for this situation, no matter how much history the members of Congress search through, or how many times they read the text of the Constitution that set up this whole impeachment process, legal and congressional experts say.

The Constitution gives Congress the power of impeachment, and it’s up to senators to wield it. Senators don’t have to find the right answer, they just have to find an answer that is plausible, and it can be one used more for support than illumination, University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck said.