Gateway Program hopes ‘Amtrak Joe’ will mean the end of its woes

Proponents of the Gateway Program, a long-awaited $30 billion, multi-faceted rail project aimed at easing congestion in the Northeast Corridor, say they are hopeful that a new administration and a Senate led by one of their own will be a game-changer that finally makes the project a reality.

The program struggled during the administration of President Donald Trump, which was particularly reluctant to approve federal dollars to replace and repair a 111-year old tunnel under the Hudson River linking New York City and New Jersey.

The subject became a sore point between Trump and now-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in 2018, with New York and New Jersey senators accusing the Republican president of holding up federal dollars for the project as revenge for the Democratic opposition to a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The tension culminated last February, when the Federal Transit Administration gave an $11.3 billion project segment to rebuild and expand the tunnel under the Hudson River a “medium-low” rating, making it more difficult to secure a $5.5 billion federal grant requested for the project, which includes a $9.5 billion new tunnel and $1.8 billion to rehabilitate the existing tunnel.

