Fintechs use rule-making pause to fight cryptocurrency proposal

Financial technology firms are fighting a Treasury Department anti-crime proposal that would require them to gather much more information about their customers’ use of cryptocurrencies.

Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, known as FinCEN, in December proposed that companies conducting cryptocurrency businesses collect personal information about parties using their services, including Bitcoin transactions for payments.

Opponents, many of them in the fintech industry, claim the rule would saddle them with onerous requirements to verify the identities of “downstream” parties in crypto transactions with which they have no relationship.

President Joe Biden on Thursday halted federal rule-making for 60 days to give new agency heads time to review pending rule-making. That could give the industry more time to fight the rule.

A bureau of the Treasury Department, FinCEN is responsible for fighting financial crimes such as money laundering and terrorist financing. The proposal, titled Requirements for Certain Transactions Involving Convertible Virtual Currency or Digital Assets, was issued on Dec. 17 and given a short comment period that ran over the holidays.