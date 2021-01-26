Federal judge temporarily halts Biden’s deportation moratorium

A Texas federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden’s order to halt for 100 days the deportations of certain immigrants, delivering an early blow to the new administration’s immigration agenda.

U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton of the Southern District of Texas found that the administration’s moratorium, a memorandum issued on Biden’s first day in office to fulfill a campaign promise, is likely illegal.

The moratorium “not only fails to consider potential policies more limited in scope and time, but it also fails to provide any concrete, reasonable justification for a 100-day pause on deportations,” Tipton, an appointee of President Donald Trump, said in his order.

Under the moratorium, signed by acting Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske, the U.S. government is barred from deporting certain foreign citizens who entered the U.S. before Nov. 1, while the new administration considers immigration enforcement priorities.

Tipton’s order, which halts the moratorium for 14 days, applies nationwide. The judge noted, however, that the sweeping effect of his order is “not necessarily permanent” and something the court “is willing to revisit” as the case progresses.