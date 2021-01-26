Biden announces distribution of more COVID-19 vaccine supplies

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccine supplies to states will increase by 16 percent next week, from 8.6 million doses to 10 million doses per week.

"This is going to allow millions more people to get vaccinated," Biden said in a national address. "We have a long way to go, though."

It’s not clear the boost will be enough to satisfy states clamoring for more shots.

“So we get another 1,000 [doses] a day? That’s not going to make much of a difference to us at all,” Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said at a separate news conference.

The Biden team also said the Department of Health and Human Services will give states a three-week notice on how much vaccine supply to expect, rather than notifying them week by week, to allow for more advance planning.