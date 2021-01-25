The choices Joe Biden makes now will set his legacy in motion

ANALYSIS — President Joe Biden laid out a sweeping mission on Inauguration Day, declaring his goal to tackle the “cascading crises” afflicting America. He cited eroding faith in democracy and even in truth, growing inequity, systemic racism and the climate crisis.

“Any one of these would be enough to challenge us in profound ways. But the fact is, we face them all at once,” he said. Biden pledged then to “rise to the occasion” and “to master this rare and difficult hour.”

The implication was that he would offer solutions, or at least progress, to all of these crises. In reality, he’ll have to pick his battles, and the choices he makes in the coming weeks will begin to set the terms of his legacy.

The modern president faces constraints built into the framers’ system of checks and balances. The job is all the harder given the party polarization that today makes even plausible compromises hard to reach. So Biden will have to decide: Which crises deserve the bulk of his attention and political capital and which will have to wait?

Presidents have to make these choices early, when their terms are fresh and their party is in control of Congress because that’s when making far-reaching law is possible.