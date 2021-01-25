Senate Democrats launch probe into alleged Trump plot to undo election results

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee who already planned to use their new majority to launch oversight into Donald Trump’s administration have one of their first big targets, with new reports that the former president tried to enlist the Justice Department in his bid to undo his re-election loss.

The incoming chairman, Sen. Richard J. Durbin of Illinois, and the other committee Democrats sent a letter Saturday to the Justice Department to give the committee documents and communications related to “astonishing details of an alleged plot” between then-President Trump and Jeffrey Clark, a then-acting assistant attorney general in the Civil Division.

The letter also requests the information by no later than Feb. 8, a hint that Democrats will want to raise Trump’s behavior as detailed by The New York Times at a Senate impeachment trial set to begin that day. The House impeached Trump a second time after a Trump-inspired mob stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to stop the Jan. 6 counting of Electoral College votes.

The Times reported that Trump plotted how to oust then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to, among other ambitions, get the Justice Department to file legal briefs to support his allies’ lawsuits to overturn results in Georgia and elsewhere.

“The information revealed by this story raises deeply troubling questions regarding the Justice Department’s role in Trump’s scheme to overturn the election,” the Democrats wrote.