Lawmakers seek to permanently end transgender military ban

Members of Congress who support transgender people serving openly in the armed forces are already planning to try to enshrine in law President Joe Biden's freshly minted executive order permitting such service.

The White House announced Monday a revocation of a Trump administration policy that largely barred transgender people from serving in the armed forces.

Biden's order "immediately prohibits involuntary separations, discharges, and denials of reenlistment or continuation of service on the basis of gender identity or under circumstances relating to gender identity," according to a White House information paper.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement he will implement over the next 60 days the policies and procedures that follow from the order.

"This is the right thing to do," he said. "It is also the smart thing to do.”