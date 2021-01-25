Feeling the pandemic’s burdens, mothers are looking to Congress

OPINION — The women’s movement hit its stride in the 1970s. Women took to the streets demanding equality, the right to their bodies and the right to work.

But the ashes from those burning bras have long disintegrated. And 50 years later many women, including me, have wondered why there hasn’t been another revolution, this time to demand policies that enable women to succeed both at work and at home.

With Democrats now in full control of the legislative and executive branches of government, relief for working mothers is on the radar in 2021.

President Joe Biden has a national plan he calls “Mobilizing American Talent and Heart to Create a 21st Century Caregiving and Education Workforce.” Biden’s plan aims to expand child care and services for the elderly and the disabled, and elevate the status and pay of caregivers.

His $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan would reinstate and expand paid leave for parents who need to care for children out of school during the pandemic, and it would allow families to claim a $3,000 credit for every child between ages 6 and 18 and $3,600 for children under 6 years old. Democrats could package it in a reconciliation bill to overcome GOP opposition.