Don’t let the swamp strike back: Keep earmarks away from Congress

I know a thing or two about pigs, and one thing is for sure — they stink.

Pork was taken off the menu (temporarily, I guess) a decade ago after years of politicians literally pigging out on taxpayer dollars, earmarking millions for special interests and their own pet projects, like that infamous bridge to nowhere in Alaska. Some even went to jail for exchanging bribes over congressional pork.

But now Congress wants to bring the bacon back to the legislative process.

The incoming House Appropriations chair wants to go back to the days where individual members of Congress rewarded their donors and supporters with billions of dollars in taxpayer money with no oversight, no competition and no reviews. Is anyone surprised that members of Congress truly believe Washington is just not swampy enough? I guess House Democrats think Congress’ 15 percent (and rapidly declining) approval rating is a bit too high.

Congressional earmarks were banned in 2011 when a significant number of reformers, from both sides of the aisle, joined together to put a halt to the madness. Unfortunately, the ban wasn’t permanent.