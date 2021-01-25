Congress can’t stay off Twitter and Facebook either

Former President Donald Trump wasn’t the only one tweeting up a storm the last couple of years.

Members of the 116th Congress spanning the final two years of the now-tweeter-non-grata’s presidency set records for the sheer volume of posts to Facebook and Twitter, a study from the Pew Research Center has found. Lawmakers with large followings didn’t even have to crank out that much content to garner a massive share of engagement.

The 30 members who had at least 1 million social media followers — triple the number in the 114th Congress — generated only about 10 percent of member content. But they held 70 percent of the followers, 71 percent of the reactions and favorites, and 65 percent of the shares and retweets, the Pew study found.

Members of the 116th collectively generated more than 2 billion reactions like replies and comments on the two sprawling social media giants’ platforms from users, the study said. It’s a massive jump from the 114th Congress, when their posts only garnered 356 million reactions.

Pew collected more than 1.7 million Facebook posts from the 1,438 accounts of 714 different members and wrangled 3.8 million tweets from the 1,470 accounts that belonged to 717 different members of Congress for its analysis from Jan. 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2020, spanning essentially three congresses, the 114th, 115th and 116th.