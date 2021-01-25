Companies unlikely to require COVID-19 vaccine, Walmart CEO says

Companies are unlikely to mandate their employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine to come to work, said Business Roundtable Chairman and Walmart Inc. CEO Doug McMillon.

McMillon said no members of the Business Roundtable, a lobbying group whose members are CEOs of the largest U.S. companies, have chosen to require vaccination so far.

“Our role is to encourage it and communicate facts and to set an example,” McMillon said during a call with reporters last week.

The largest U.S. company, Walmart employs almost 1.5 million people in the United States and has remained open during the pandemic. Walmart store employees and other workers categorized as essential should be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines ahead of the general population.

Companies such as Dollar General Corp., Instacart and Trader Joe’s have announced financial incentives for workers who get the vaccine as a way to encourage vaccination without mandating it.