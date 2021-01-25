Biden turns to ‘Buy American’ law to aid US manufacturing

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Monday to tighten “Buy American” rules to boost federal purchases of U.S.-made goods as part of his campaign pledge to invest in the country’s manufacturing industry.

An administration official said in a Sunday press call that the executive order is part of Biden’s Build Back Better campaign platform “to address the structural challenges to our economy that have existed before the COVID crisis” and reflects the president’s view that “making things in America is core to our economic strategy.”

“The goal is to make sure that companies can’t undermine or get around the purpose of the made America rules by importing largely foreign-made products and making modest changes or tweaks on shore that add little value for American workers or American industry, don’t actually utilize America’s manufacturing capabilities,” the official said.

Members of Congress, U.S. industries, unions and labor advocates have called for Biden to make significant changes to the Buy American Act, which Congress passed during the Great Depression.

In a Jan. 22 letter, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., called on Biden to take several steps such as cracking down on waivers or exemptions that federal agencies receive under the law.