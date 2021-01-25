At the Biden White House, normal operations for abnormal times

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who was such a familiar face in the briefing room early in the pandemic until his message about the severity of the COVID-19 crisis didn’t match Trump’s rhetoric, has returned to the briefing room with the added title of Biden’s chief medical adviser. Fauci made an observation that perhaps could only be made by a well-respected career federal employee who has already received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, some 13 years ago.

“You know, one of the new things in this administration is: If you don’t have the answer, don’t guess; just say you don’t know the answer,” Fauci said Thursday.

Fauci was not as critical of the coronavirus vaccine rollout to date as some of the incoming Biden officials, who have argued that there was no national plan from the Trump team. But Klain, speaking Thursday night on MSNBC, expressed no interest in getting the medical adviser to stick to a defined message.

“What you heard today … most importantly, was Dr. Fauci at that podium telling it like it was, with no handlers, with no one editing his remarks, with no one denying him access to the press. He’s going to speak truthfully about the science, about the state of the disease. That’s what President Biden wants him to do, to tell the truth, tell the American people where we are in this fight, where we have to go, what has to be done.”

Even Klain’s choice of venue for his first interview was instructive, a reminder of how long both the principal and the aide have been around Washington, and Capitol Hill to be specific. Klain was on Lawrence O’Donnell’s MSNBC show. The two men overlapped in the Senate about three decades ago, when O’Donnell was a top aide to Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., and Klain was working for — you guessed it — Joe Biden.