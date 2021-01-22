Yellen wins unanimous Senate panel backing for Treasury post

The Senate Finance Committee voted 26-0 to advance the nomination of Janet Yellen to be Treasury secretary, as Republicans noted their policy differences with her but cited Yellen’s promise to be responsive to their questions and work with them.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the powerful tax-writing committee’s incoming chairman, said Democrats were hoping that Republicans would agree to bring Yellen’s vote to the floor Friday afternoon.

“This is an urgent appointment and anybody who questions it look at the unemployment numbers yesterday,” Wyden said referring to the Labor Department’s report Thursday that there were 900,000 new claims for unemployment insurance for the week that ended Jan. 16.

After the vote, Wyden told reporters that he expected the unanimous vote to help make his case for a quick confirmation vote. “I can tell you a lot of times in the Senate, I don’t think we could get a 26 to nothing vote to agree to buy a soda,” he said.

Republicans don't seem inclined to drag out the process. “I imagine we’ll vote on her this afternoon,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said after the Finance vote.