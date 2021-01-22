Photos of the week ending January 22, 2021

Fencing and razor wire encircles the Capitol complex in advance of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The nation watched this week as our fragile democracy successfully transitioned to a new administration and President Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States. It's sure to be a new era of American politics, with Democrats also in control of both chambers of Congress.

CQ Roll Call's photojournalists were there to document this historic week:

National Guard troops sleep on the floor of the Senate area in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Alejandro Mayorkas, nominee to be Secretary of Homeland Security, is sworn in during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

An Architect of the Capitol worker places the Presidential seal on the platform before the start of the inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

U.S. Marines open the doors atop the center steps of the Capitol before the start of Joe Biden's inauguration at the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Reps. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., left, and Terri Sewell, D-Ala., attend the inauguration. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Janet Yellen, nominee for Treasury secretary, and retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, nominee to be Defense secretary, take their seats for the inauguration ceremony on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

An Architect of the Capitol worker vacuums the inauguration platform before the start of the 59th inaugural ceremony on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

From left, Doug Emhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden wave from the Capitol steps as they arrive for the inauguration. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Former President Barack Obama greets Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as she arrives to the West Front of the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

President Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as first lady Jill Biden holds the bible. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)