US issues national pandemic plan, a year after its first COVID-19 case

On the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case detected on U.S. shores, President Joe Biden released a national strategy aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

"For the past year, we couldn't rely on the federal government to act with the urgency and focus and coordination we needed," Biden said in an address Thursday. "We have seen the tragic cost of that failure."

Biden cautioned that it could take months to contain the virus, but "help is on the way."

The national plan includes standing up federal vaccination sites and more domestic production of personal protective equipment. That represents a shift from the Trump administration, which tasked states with decisions involving vaccinating, testing, obtaining supplies, reopening schools and businesses and other issues.

That contributed to the United States having one of the highest COVID-19 mortality rates in the world, according to University of South Carolina pandemic historian Nükhet Varlık.