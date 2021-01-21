House approves Austin waiver, Senate poised to follow suit

The House approved, 326-78, a waiver on Thursday for Lloyd Austin to become the next Defense secretary, paving the way for a similar vote in the Senate, with confirmation possible late Thursday.

The waiver would exempt Austin from the seven-year "cooling off period" for retired generals taking over the helm of the Pentagon currently prescribed by law. Under a unanimous consent agreement reached Thursday afternoon, the waiver will require a 60-vote threshold for passage in the Senate.

The moves come just hours after the Senate Armed Services Committee approved the waiver by voice vote. Committee members also advanced Austin's nomination by voice vote.

If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would be the nation’s first Black Defense secretary.

“Mr. Austin will be the first Black person to lead the Pentagon, which is enormously important,” said House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith on the House floor, “The military has a problem with diversity, and in addition we have a problem with white supremacy in this country. Austin is in a unique position to address these problems."