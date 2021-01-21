Health groups’ push to end donations may lack political punch

Big-name health care corporations and lobbying groups made a show of cutting off lawmakers from political donations following the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. But it’s unclear how long this penalty will last — or if the lawmakers who voted against certifying the election results will even really feel the blow.

Health care industry groups were among numerous organizations that announced a pause in donations to at least some Republicans. Blue Cross Blue Shield Association first announced its political action committee would halt all donations to the 147 Republican lawmakers who voted against certifying the Electoral College presidential results in the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot. Soon, other major health care organizations followed suit. Both the American Hospital Association and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America announced they would not donate to the Republicans in question.

“The actions that took place violate the values of our nation and the values held by America’s biopharmaceutical research companies. It's time to come together as one nation and address the difficult challenges we face,” PhRMA CEO Steve Ubl said in a statement.

Other major drugmakers and insurers, such as Gilead Sciences, Amgen and United Health, decided to temporarily end political giving to all candidates on both sides of the aisle until they further evaluate the situation. CVS Health and America’s Health Insurance Plans said they will review their policies but haven’t taken any definitive action yet.

The companies condemned the violence and urged lawmakers to unite the country. Some seemed to express enthusiasm for the change in administrations.