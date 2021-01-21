Bipartisan Senate group to meet with Biden aide on coronavirus relief

Meet the new "gang." Almost the same as the old gang.

A group of 16 senators, evenly split between the parties, is expected to meet over the weekend with National Economic Council Director Brian Deese to discuss the finer points of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, according to sources familiar with the talks.

Biden's plan is already running into skepticism about its size and scope, leading some leading Democrats to begin prepping the budget reconciliation process to enact big portions of the package with a simple majority in the Senate.

Skeptics include members of the new Senate group, which features familiar faces from last year's coalition led by Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine. That group, which now includes freshmen Democrats John Hickenlooper of Colorado and Mark Kelly of Arizona, helped negotiate the bulk of what became a $902 billion aid package enacted late last year.