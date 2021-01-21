Biden will pursue five-year extension of Russia nuclear treaty

President Joe Biden will seek a five-year extension of the last remaining U.S.-Russia arms control accord, which is on the verge of expiring in two weeks, the White House announced on Thursday.

The 2010 New START accord with Russia limits both countries to deploying just 1,550 long-range nuclear weapons spread out over no more than 700 bombers, submarines and land-based ballistic missiles.

“The United States intends to seek a five-year extension of New START as the treaty permits,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Thursday. “The president has long been clear that the New START treaty is in the national security interests of the United States and this extension makes even more sense when the relationship with Russia is adversarial, as it is at this time.”

The accord, which was negotiated by the Obama administration, is generally praised for the rigorousness of its treaty verification mechanisms. That has given Moscow and Washington confidence that the other side is honoring its terms even as other aspects of the bilateral relationship have cratered over the past decade following Russia’s 2014 invasion of Eastern Ukraine and its 2016 election interference in support of former President Donald Trump.