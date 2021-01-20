Warren makes no exceptions for Massachusetts-based defense giant

During Tuesday’s Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing of Lloyd Austin, President Joe Biden’s pick for Defense secretary, something unusual happened: A senator called out the nominee for ties to industry in the senator’s own state.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., asked Austin, a recently retired four-star Army general, if he would affirm his commitment to recusing himself from matters involving Raytheon Co., one of the nation’s largest defense contractors where Austin sits on the board, for four years.

Austin had previously promised a one-year recusal period from matters involving the company, which is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. But Austin quickly assured the senator that he would extend that window.

“Well I just want you to know I really do appreciate that, general. Going above and beyond what federal law requires as you are doing here sends a powerful message that you are working on behalf of the American people and no one else,” Warren said.

Warren also pressed Austin on his commitment to steering clear of perceived conflicts of interest as Defense secretary, and to avoid working as a lobbyist for a defense contractor following his service at the helm of the Pentagon.